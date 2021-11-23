An Atlanta company quickly establishing an Antioch presence has paid $3.75 million for raw land in Century Farms in South Davidson County and on which it plans a mixed-use project.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Oxford Properties now owns the 13.6-acre property. The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Oldacre McDonald, which owns the bulk of Century Farms’ 260 acres.
The address is 2141 Century Farms Parkway.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The purchase follows Oxford Properties’ having submitted a document to the Metro Planning Department in January related to a project to include a building (or buildings) with a collective 317 residences and about 22,450 square feet of commercial space. The address is 4071 Cane Ridge Parkway, and the Post has been unable to determine if the project noted in its previous report (read here) has evolved to include the just-purchased property.
Oxford Properties, officials with which could not be reached for comment, has enlisted Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions for land-planning and engineering duties for the previously reported mixed-used development.
The development(s) will join apartment building Vintage Century Farms (read here) as well as a freestanding facility for an HCA emergency department (read here) and a building for Community Health Systems within the Century Farms development. Nashville SC is building its training complex in the area (read here).
Relatedly, Oxford in late September paid $75.25 million for Antioch garden-style apartment complex The Anson (read here).
Oldacre McDonald is co-developing much of Century Farms with TPA Group of Atlanta. The area is expected to include office, retail and residential buildings. Multiple developers will participate and the Tennessee Department of Transportation will update Exit 60 on Interstate 24, which runs along the site’s perimeter.
Century Farms LLC bought the entirety of the South Davidson County site in October 2015 for about $5.54 million, according to Metro records.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Joy Styles’ District 32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.