Nashville-based developer and Stocking 51 owner Nathan Lyons has paid $20 million for an industrial property located in The Nations, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The addresses are 1101 and 1111 63rd Ave. N.
The seller of the West Nashville property was Genesco Inc., which paid a collective $333,000 for the land and warehouses sitting on it in two transactions: one for a 1.34-acre parcel for $33,000 in 1969 and the other for a 9.81-acre parcel for $300,000 in 2018. The latter was sold by Ingram Industries, Metro records show.
Lyons specializes in reinventing existing industrial buildings with retail, restaurant, residential and creative office spaces (read more here). His current efforts include Breeze Block, located at 6100 Robertson Ave. in Charlotte Park. For that project (read here), he is updating an existing brick warehouse with commercial space and supplementing it with townhomes. The warehouse had been home to Proctor Marble and Granite, a tile contractor.
Lyons, who could not be reached for comment regarding his plans for the Genesco buildings, also completed in mid-2021 an addition to Stocking 51 (read here) and reinvented the former Vaughn Manufacturing facility in East Nashville with Highland Yards.
Also, Vintage South Development is undertaking Stateline at 5300 Centennial. It als is teaming with The Legacy Companies to give new life to the site once home to Hobson United Methodist Church in East Nashville with Eastwood Village.
Paul Riggan (a Realtor with The Wilson Group) and Paul Ziady (an affiliate broker with Tarkington & Harwell) represented Lyons. John Ward, a principal with Cushman & Wakefield, represented Genesco.
Lyons could not be reached for comment regarding his future plans for the buildings.
The just-purchased property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.