One of the last undeveloped parcels in the epicenter of Germantown has sold for about $2.4 million — almost 32 times the figure for which it last changed hands in 1999.
The new owner of the 0.39-acre property at 1309 Fifth Ave. N. is Nashville-based The Mainland Companies, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. That entity is undertaking residential project Elliott Germantown on a nearby site.
The sellers were Andree Lequire and Scott Chambers, who paid $76,000 for the property in June 1999, according to Metro records. The business partners developed a nearby site, with an address of 1200 Fifth Ave. N., with a two-story mixed-use building. Home to six upper-floor residences and Germantown Café and Red Bicycle Coffee and Crepes, the structure was one of the first to open (in 2002) in what was then one of the city’s emerging mixed-use districts during the early years of Nashville’s post-2000 urban renaissance.
Ken Larish, Mainland founder, could not be reached for comment.
Based on acreage and a sales price of $2,403,450, the deal is the equivalent of about $141 per foot. That dollar figure and the parcel’s location at the key intersection of Fifth Avenue and Monroe Street rank the deal among the more notable in Germantown.
The property offers a noteworthy history, with previous owners including the YMCA, Nashville-based real estate company Hill Realty and longtime Germantown resident Berdelle Campbell (with her late husband Ernest Campbell).
Lequire and Chambers did not have broker representation, according to a source.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.