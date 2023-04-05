A Hillsboro Village property home to the state’s parent-teacher association office has sold for $2.05 million — with the buyer planning to operate its office from the modernist building located on the Acklen Avenue site.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is MKVB Acklen LLC. That entity is affiliated with Nashville development and real estate investment firm The Mainland Companies.
The seller was Tennessee Congress of Parents and Teachers Inc., which had owned the 0.32-acre property since 1972. The nonprofit Tennessee PTA, founded in 1911 and billing itself as the state’s largest and oldest child advocacy association, works from the one-story building on the site.
With an address of 1905 Acklen Ave., the property sits near a U.S. post office and Belmont United Methodist Church. Of note, Mainland in late 2021 paid $4.25 million for two commercial buildings and an accompanying unimproved lot located across the street from the Tennessee PTA at 1906-1908-1910 Acklen Ave. (Read more here.)
Dwight Hunter, Tennessee PTA president, could not be reached for comment regarding the nonprofit’s next location.
Mainland currently operates near Musica Roundabout at 118 16th Ave. S. in a building that will be razed as the owner, Nashville real estate development and investment firm Hall Capital, plans to reinvent the Midtown property (read here).
Mainland, which also operates an office in Portland, Ore., emailed the Post that the company hopes to be operational at the 1905 Acklen Ave. building within three months or so.
