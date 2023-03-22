A local developer has paid $1.03 million for two East Nashville properties located near record store Grimey’s New and Preloved Music and brewery/cafe Living Waters.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Steve Reigle now owns the properties via an LLC. The address is 1032-1034 E. Trinity Lane.

1034

1034 E. Trinity Lane as seen in 2018

