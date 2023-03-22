A local developer has paid $1.03 million for two East Nashville properties located near record store Grimey’s New and Preloved Music and brewery/cafe Living Waters.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Steve Reigle now owns the properties via an LLC. The address is 1032-1034 E. Trinity Lane.
The seller, via Easy Holdings LLC, was Rob Norris, who seemingly is a local real estate agent. Norris paid $857,500 for the properties in two transaction in December 2022, Metro records show.
One property offers a free-standing single-family home, while the other accommodates a duplex. Metro records show the properties are zoned to allow for a mixed-use building with multiple residential units.
Reigle, who owns Regal Homes Inc. and works as an agent with Benchmark Realty, has undertaken, or plans, no fewer than three local developments involving buildings with multiple residences (read here and here). He has focused his work on The Nations and East Nashville.
Reigle could not be reached for comment regarding his plans for the just-purchased site.
The three-block stretch of Trinity Lane from Gallatin Pike on the east to Keeling Avenue on the west offers five recent developments with multiple residential units.
