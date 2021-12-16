Charlotte-based Crescent Communities has placed on indefinite hold its efforts to undertake a residential project on the city’s west side.
As the Post most recently reported in August, Crescent was eyeing the 285-apartment Novel Lion’s Head for a 3.5-acre site, home to a structure that most recently accommodated a Steinmart store.
The address is 40 White Bridge Road.
However, and in a letter recently sent to the Metro Planning Commission, Crescent stressed what it feels is misguided citizen pushback related to making the suburban area — recognized, in part, for surface parking lots, a Trader Joe's grocery store and a Target — more pedestrian friendly and less vehicle intense.
“We worked doggedly to improve the plan for Novel Lions Head, which benefited greatly from extensive communication and input from the community,” the letter reads, citing four meetings with neighbors, nearby businesses and greenway advocates. “However, a common sentiment we encountered as part of our ongoing community conversations is a general resistance to [quality] growth and development in the area.”
“We maintain that pursuing projects that adhere to the NashvilleNext master plan leads our city to far more beneficial, manageable growth than replacing one sprawling big box store with another, as would likely be the case with the current zoning on our site,” the letter adds. “Our hope is that, at the right time, this project … will be a welcomed improvement to the area.”
Crescent was to have undertaken Novel Lion’s Head with Brentwood-based development company Pearl Street Partners and Nashville-based The Fifth Generation Property Company (read more here). A connection to the Richland Creek Greenway was planned as part of the project.
An LLC affiliated with San Francisco-based Stockbridge Real Estate owns the property, having paid $45.3 million for it in January 2020 along with the Trader Joe's property (read here). Crescent still has the Steinmart property under contract with Stockbridge and said it hopes to revisit plans for the site in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.