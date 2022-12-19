Roers Companies has paid $7.7 million for five Midtown parcels planned for a multi-building mixed-use development — with the Minnesota-based firm now having spent $15 million for the part of the site needed for the effort.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the properties are 216-224 15th Ave. N. was Shaar Forero Properties Inc. That entity paid $5.2 million for the raw land, which offers a collective 0.59 acres, in March 2021, Metro records show.

Roers

The multi-unit residential and retail building eyed for 15th Avenue North

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.