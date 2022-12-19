Roers Companies has paid $7.7 million for five Midtown parcels planned for a multi-building mixed-use development — with the Minnesota-based firm now having spent $15 million for the part of the site needed for the effort.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the properties are 216-224 15th Ave. N. was Shaar Forero Properties Inc. That entity paid $5.2 million for the raw land, which offers a collective 0.59 acres, in March 2021, Metro records show.
William Shaar seemingly is an agent with Brentwood-based Realty of America and he acquired the property via an auction spurred by a legal dispute (read here).
The acquisition comes after Roers Companies previously paid $7.3 million for properties at 210-212 15th Ave. N. and 1414 Church St. Those three parcels offer a collective 0.49 acres (read here).
If the project materializes as envisioned, a hotel tower would rise at 1414 Church St., adjacent to the Church Street structure home to Deja Vu Showgirls, and a mixed-use high-rise (retail and residential) would sit on the seven parcels at 210-224 15th Ave. N. The development would also include nearly 13,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, according to filings with Metro.
The buildings could rise 30 stories and up to 350 feet, requiring Metro approval for height exceptions and yielding what would be the tallest building on the Midtown stretch of Church Street if standing today.
The two purchases come as Roers recently submitted to the Metro Planning Department plans for two additional buildings — one to stand up to 40 stories (480 feet) and the other up to 36 floors (435 feet), with the taller building potentially to offer retail/restaurant and residential space and the other high-rise possibly to feature a hotel, condominiums and retail. The condo units would be positioned above the hotel space.
Roers will need to acquire those properties — located on a site with addresses of 207-225 14th Ave. N. and adjacent to the just-bought properties — from Aurora Enterprises LLC and Dean Dairy Fluid LLC.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.