Details continue to unfold regarding a project eyed for a multi-parcel property located near The Dive Motel in East Nashville.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate investment firm Wedgewood Avenue in January paid $6.65 million for a key piece — which offers addresses of 1405-1407-1409 Dickerson Pike — of the overall property (read here).
Now that entity, led by Beau Fowler, has filed information with the Metro Planning Commission that shows how the future residential-focused project will interact with existing area buildings in what the document notes will be a “holistic development approach.”
The document references townhouses and “plex” residential units for the Meridian Court component of the project (to sit east of the 1405-1407-1409 Dickerson Pike land).
Fowler, who could not be reached for comment, has enlisted Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio for design work. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on April 14 to request a zoning change to allow for the Meridian Court component of the project.
A highlight of the future development will be a connector street (an extension of Luton Street). To the immediate east of the street will sit Meridian Court, which is envisioned for no more than 34 residential units, the document notes.
Home to two nondescript buildings accommodating both chicken wings restaurant Brother Z’s and Joice Market Discount Tobacco & Beer — the recently purchased property that fronts Dickerson (and sits to the west of the Meridian Court site) offers a collective 4.57 acres. It seemingly is eyed for a large apartment building.
Relatedly, Fowler’s Wedgewood Avenue is planning a development adjacent to the recently purchased property and to sit at 1411 Dickerson Pike (read here). That project will be called The Pike and will be integrated into the overall redevelopment.
The Dive offers an address of 1414 Dickerson Pike.
The full site sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker’s District 5.
