Details are emerging regarding a mixed-use building Los Angeles-based ELK Development is planning for a SoBro site.
To be called The Miles, the building is proposed for 19 floors and will offer micro residential units and retail space, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. The tower will rise at 516, 522 and 526 Rep. John Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue South).
ELK paid a collective $14.55 million for the properties in December 2021 (read here). The three parcels offer a collective 0.96 acres and sit at the intersection of Lewis Way and Lea Avenue. To the immediate north of the future tower is the building home to Bar Sovereign.
Nashville-based architect ESa has designed the building. Two retail spaces and a courtyard will address Lewis Way, according to the document.
The team will need to land a rezoning and bonus height from the Metro Planning Commission Downtown Code Design Review Committee. No date has been finalized for that, however.
ELK officials could not be reached for comment. The company website notes seven projects but offers no specific markets or other details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.