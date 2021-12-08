New details have emerged for a planned development at a prominent 12South property.
A water permit application filed on behalf of developers suggest a 200-seat restaurant, 5,000 square feet of office space and more than 13,000 square feet of retail space in a new mixed-use building at 2803 12th Ave. S. The permit also suggests rehab of the existing 5,634-square-foot retail space.
The property has long been home to 21st Century Christian Publishing Company and Bookstore.
Titan Development Company bought the property for $10.6 million in October. The publishing company is expected to move to nearby Melrose early next year.
The developer’s point-of-contact is Kyle Volluz of Priceline Equity Partners. Neither he nor an official from Laulima Development, another entity previously tied to the project, could be reached for comment.
The property is located along a busy stretch of 12South, between buildings home to Burger Up and Madewell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.