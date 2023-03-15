The design has been altered for a mixed-use tower being eyed for a Vanderbilt University-area site home, in part, to Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, and with the plan revised, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company is now seeking an 11-story building with no more than 300 apartment units at 2400 Elliston Place.
In September, the Post reported the structure would stand 16 floors and offer up to 350 units. Building images submitted at that time did not show the tower interacting with the full footprint of the property, as updated renderings now do (read more here).
Lincoln is seeking to acquire the 0.98-acre site and three additional and adjacent properties from RMRTN LLC, which is affiliated with Memphis-based real estate investor and developer Robert Rogers. The other properties offer addresses of 206 Reidhurst Ave. and 207-209 24th Ave. N.
A preliminary specific plan rezoning of the property will be sought for the overall 1.38 acres, with no date with the Metro Planning Commission having been finalized, the document notes.
The future tower seemingly will offer vehicular access via both Reidhurst and 24th avenues, according to the documents. A rooftop terrace and a top-floor clubhouse will be included.
The document notes the future building will offer an exterior of primarily glass, aluminum and stucco. The main lobby will front the intersection of 24th and Elliston, with a restaurant space to address the intersection of Reidhurst and Elliston.
Lincoln has enlisted Atlanta-based Smallwood for architectural work and Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group for land-planning and engineering efforts.
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint began operations at the site in 2019 after overhauling what had been a building housing a Logan's Roadhouse. Pat Martin, Martin’s owner, leases the building.
"We have a lease with several more years left and I expect to see that lease through," Martin told the Post.
The proposed building would join multiple existing structures of at least five floors and located north of Elliston Place. In addition, multiple buildings of 10 stories and taller are either planned or under construction for the general area bordered by 17th Avenue on the east, Charlotte Avenue on the north, 25th Avenue on the west and Church Street/Elliston on the south.
In 2015, Grace Development announced plans for an 18-story mixed-use building with 300 apartments at 2305 Elliston Place. That project, which would have been undertaken one-half block east of 2400 Elliston Place, failed to materialize.
Lincoln Property has long sought to undertake both an office tower and a residential high-rise in SoBro though the status of that effort is unclear. Company officials could not be reached for comment.