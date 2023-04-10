Camden
Courtesy of Camden, Hastings

A permit seeking demolition of a Gulch storage building is being sought related to a proposed mixed-use tower.

Houston-based Camden Property Trust is planning the project for 909 Division St. In early February, the company received Downtown Code Design Review Committee approval for the project.

909

909 Division St.

