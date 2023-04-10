A permit seeking demolition of a Gulch storage building is being sought related to a proposed mixed-use tower.
Houston-based Camden Property Trust is planning the project for 909 Division St. In early February, the company received Downtown Code Design Review Committee approval for the project.
The permit, if approved, will allow for the razing of a suburban-style building (home to A+Storage, among other businesses) on the site.
In December 2021, Camden paid $36 million for the 1.99-acre property — 24 months after it sold for $25 million to Chicago-based LG Development Group. LG Development Group had planned a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components.
With a cost to undertake of about $250 million, Camden Gulch will offer 16 floors (about 240 feet tall), with 480 apartment units and 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail.
Will Smith, Camden vice president of real estate investments, told the Post in March 2022 that groundbreaking could commence first quarter 2023, pending Metro approvals and permits. He told the Post Friday that the company is seeking a grading permit and does not yet have a groundbreaking date finalized.
Nashville architectural firm Hastings is designing the building, the exterior for which will primarily offer brick and glass. Hastings co-designed, with Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects, mixed-use building Terrazzo, which is located near the 909 Division site.
Camden did not need Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee, as its property is located just outside the agency's nearest redevelopment district.
The building will sit within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Camden in June 2021 paid $185.1 million for Midtown mixed-use high-rise Element Music Row (located at 1515 Demonbreun St.). That price was the equivalent of a then-record $429,460 per residence.
According to its website, Camden Property Trust owns approximately 165 apartment developments with a collective 59,000-plus residential units. Founded in 1981, the publicly traded company reported revenues of about $1.04 billion in late 2022.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.