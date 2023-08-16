H.G. Hill Realty Company continues to eye a mixed-use project for a high-profile Germantown property, with the local development company now considering altering its plan.
As the Post reported in November 2021, Hill Realty had targeted a mid-2022 groundbreaking on the $93.5 million project (read here). To sit on a 3.58-acre site at 416 Jefferson St. — part of which Hill Realty has owned almost 100 years — the future multi-building development was to have offered 110,000 square feet of office space, 42,000 square feet of retail space and 568 parking spaces.
Additionally, 20,000 square feet of residential space to be located at the intersections of both Fourth Avenue North and Madison Street and Fifth Avenue North and Madison are planned. Similarly, nine townhouses to front Madison are slated.
Now Hill Realty is possibly pivoting related to the mix of uses.
“We are still actively pursuing the Germantown project despite significant hurdles — including the current economic environment and site limitations relative to current overlays,” Jimmy Granbery, Hill Realty chairman and CEO, emailed the Post. “Right now, we are exploring options that have less office space.”
The highly visible property sits empty, having last been home to Hampton Crane Co.
Hill Realty is known for multiple local projects that feature Publix grocery stores. A company release from late 2021 did not note if a Publix is planned for the future development. With 42,000 square feet of retail space eyed, many have speculated a grocery store could be a component of the future development.
Granbery did not offer further comment related to an eventual start date and if a grocery store could be in the tenant mix.
The development team for the project seemingly still includes Hastings Architecture, Hawkins Partners, Barge Cauthen & Associates, I.C. Thomasson Associates and EMC Structural Engineers. Each is locally based.
H.G. Hill Company acquired the 416 Jefferson property in 1925, before selling to H.G. Hill Realty Company in 1927 for $9,990, according to Metro records. It more recently acquired multiple parcels fronting Madison Street.