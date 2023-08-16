Hill
Courtesy of Hill Realty, HAA

H.G. Hill Realty Company continues to eye a mixed-use project for a high-profile Germantown property, with the local development company now considering altering its plan.

As the Post reported in November 2021, Hill Realty had targeted a mid-2022 groundbreaking on the $93.5 million project (read here). To sit on a 3.58-acre site at 416 Jefferson St. — part of which Hill Realty has owned almost 100 years — the future multi-building development was to have offered 110,000 square feet of office space, 42,000 square feet of retail space and 568 parking spaces.