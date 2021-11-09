Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty Company announced Tuesday afternoon it is targeting a mid-2022 groundbreaking on a mixed-used, $93.5 million project for a Germantown property — part of which it has owned almost 100 years.
According to a release, the multi-building development — to sit on a 3.58-acre site at 416 Jefferson St. — would offer 110,000 square feet of office space, 42,000 square feet of retail space and 568 parking spaces. Additionally, 20,000 square feet of residential to be located at the intersections of both Fourth Avenue North and Madison Street and Fifth Avenue North and Madison are planned. Similarly, nine townhouses to front Madison are slated.
Planned exterior improvements to the site include new sidewalks with grass strips and trees. The sidewalks aligning Fourth, Fifth and Madison also will be widened.
Hill Realty is known for, among others, multiple local projects that feature Publix grocery stores. The release does not note if a Public is planned for the future development.
If approved, a May 2022 groundbreaking date and a fourth quarter 2023 completion are anticipated. The property sits empty but was last home to Hampton Crane Co.
The development team for the project includes Hastings Architecture, Hawkins Partners, Barge Cauthen & Associates, I.C. Thomasson Associates and EMC Structural Engineers. Each is locally based.
"We are pleased to present this proposed plan [to the Germantown community and to Metro],” Jimmy Granbery, Hill Realty chair and CEO, said in the release. “Our team is delivering what I believe to be a quality product fitting of Germantown that offers additional office, retail and residential space to the neighborhood. We look forward to working with the Metro Planning Department, the Metro Historic Commission and the neighbors as we continue the planning process.”
H.G. Hill Company acquired the 416 Jefferson property in 1925, before selling to H.G. Hill Realty Company in 1927 for $9,990, according to Metro records. It more recently acquired multiple parcels fronting Madison Street.
