Efforts to undertake a residential tower eyed for a former Nashville Electric Service substation site located next to the Downtown YMCA seemingly remain in place 24 months after details emerged regarding the would-be development.

Nashville Business Journal reported in September 2020 that Dallas-based StreetLights Residential was planning to purchase and then redevelop the NES site, which offers an address of 210 10th Ave. N. (View the property here as seen in mid-2019 via Google Maps.)

NES

NES substation as seen from 10th Avenue North

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.