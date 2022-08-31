Efforts to undertake a residential tower eyed for a former Nashville Electric Service substation site located next to the Downtown YMCA seemingly remain in place 24 months after details emerged regarding the would-be development.
Nashville Business Journal reported in September 2020 that Dallas-based StreetLights Residential was planning to purchase and then redevelop the NES site, which offers an address of 210 10th Ave. N. (View the property here as seen in mid-2019 via Google Maps.)
StreetLights has yet to acquire the property — next to which Nashville-based development company Giarratana is planning a 750-foot residential tower (read here) — and company officials declined to comment.
Nashville-based commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture is representing NES in the sale of the property, the substation infrastructure for which remains but is no longer operable. SEV confirmed the property is under contract to be sold but declined to identify the prospective buyer.
However, sources said StreetLights has long had the property under contract and that a closing could materialize within the next six months.
NBJ reported two years ago the plan involved a building with 360 apartments to rise on the 0.7-acre site, which sits near Nashville Yards and the buildings that will house Amazon's 5,000-job operations hub. The site is zoned to allow a 30-story high-rise.
At one time, StreetLights included local real estate sector professional Marty Heflin and had partnered with Alex Palmer when he was seeking to undertake West End Summit in Midtown, NBJ reported. Broadwest now sits on that site.
