A Texas real estate company that has undertaken multiple purchases in Berry Hill has one again bought in the Davidson County satellite city.
An LLC affiliated with Dallas-based Xebec is the new owner of the property, located at 2810 Columbine Place, having paid $1.1 million for it, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was a Garden City, New York-based LLC, information about which the Post was unable to determine.
Kore (stylized as "KORE"), an entertainment public relations company, seemingly operates at 2810 Columbine Place.
In July, Xebec paid $1 million for a property located at 2802 Columbine Place (read here). Also during that month, the company paid a collective $3.3 million for a trio of properties at 2803-05-07 Columbine Place, Metro records show. Those deals followed Xebec’s in May having paid $2 million for two properties: one home to Manuel American Designs at 2804 Columbine Place and the other at 503 E. Iris Drive.
It is unclear if Xebec (pronounced “ZEE-beck”) owns more than the seven Berry Hill properties. The company focuses on industrial real estate, with its officials unavailable for comment regarding the amassing of the Berry Hill office properties.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.