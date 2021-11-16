Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is moving its corporate headquarters down the road to the two-tower Broadwest campus in Midtown.
The publicly-traded biopharma firm will move from its current office at 2525 West End next year, according to a release from Broadwest, for a “new collaborative and professional work environment.”
Founded in Nashville in 1999, Cumberland supports a portfolio of FDA-approved specialty pharmaceuticals for hospital acute care, gastroenterology and rheumatoid arthritis.
“We are delighted to be part of Nashville’s health care community, the largest industry sector in our area,” A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland’s CEO, said in the release. “Given our close collaboration with the internationally recognized Vanderbilt Medical Center, we wanted to stay in the West End corridor and look forward to working with Broadwest to join their beautiful new campus."
Designed by Atlanta-based architecture firm Cooper Carry, Broadwest’s Creative Office Building, plaza and 2,500-plus-space parking garage opened to its first tenants earlier this year. The Class A tower features 18-foot floor-to-floor windows with 14-foot floor-to-ceiling vision glass, an outdoor office tenant amenity space and a plaza space.
Other companies moving to the development include LP Building Solutions, private equity firm Short Capital Partners and finance firm Robert W. Baird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.