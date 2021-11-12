William Tanner has joined Distribution Realty Group as vice president of capital deployment.
According to a release, Tanner will be responsible for sourcing new industrial acquisition and development opportunities throughout DRG’s existing and expansion markets in the Southeast and Midwest. The role seemingly is new to the company, which is co-based in Nashville and Chicago.
Tanner, who offers five years of prior commercial real estate experience, most recently worked at Nashville-based Truxton Trust where he financed more than $50 million of commercial real estate projects.
Tanner holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin, at which he played football. He also attended the University of Kentucky.
Tanner is active with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee and the Montgomery Bell Academy alumni board.
The addition of Tanner comes after DRG recently added Robert McNeilly as director of construction (read here).
DRG was founded in 2013 and has acquired and developed more than 7.6 million square feet of industrial properties with a total market capitalization in excess of $540 million.
