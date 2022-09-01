The main landfill accepting construction and demolition debris from Nashville’s developments, as of Thursday, is severely limiting intake, sending contractors and independent debris haulers in search of an alternative.
Earlier this year, Waste Management informed customers that outside carriers will no longer be able to dump their debris loads at the Southern Services Landfill in North Davidson County near Bordeaux. According to a Waste Management official, 60-70 percent of debris accepted at the landfill has come from outside carriers, and the landfill has accepted 90 percent of the construction and demolition debris from construction projects in Nashville in recent years.
Don Gentilcore, area director at Waste Management, said the decision to limit intake was “not a decision we took lightly” but follows a ruling by local regulators to deny the company a requested expansion at the site. Waste Management sought to expand the 77-acre landfill by an additional 17 acres adjacent to the site but was denied by the Solid Waste Region Board. The company is still fighting the decision in court, with Gentilcore saying Waste Management will “absolutely” welcome back its former customers if it can expand the landfill.
For now, though, the carriers that service Nashville’s residential and commercial construction industries are figuring out what’s next. According to Phillip Nappi of VaVia, another construction and demolition landfill has opened in Davidson County recently to pick up the slack. But its rates are twice as expensive as Waste Management’s, and Nappi worries the startup won’t be able to manage the volume generated by Nashville’s construction sector.
Tom Ford of New South Services, who echoed concerns about the new operation being able to handle Nashville’s volume, is looking at taking loads to Clarksville and Kentucky and doubling the company’s prices. He said the changes will result in homes taking longer to build and being more expensive.
“It’s not right,” Ford said. “Nashville, economically, is doing great. They should be responsible for their own trash. It’s not right to send it up to Kentucky.”
Nappi added that the changes will “add to the cost of all construction projects.” He also worries that landfills in nearby counties will eventually limit intake to materials produced in that county, leaving Davidson County again without a solution.
“I don’t know who’s to blame and why this didn’t happen, but I’m sure something could have been done,” Nappi said.
Waste Management's Gentilcore said that incoming construction and demolition volume at the Southern Services Landfill has roughly doubled since 2008, with much of that due to Nashville’s “explosive growth” but also from natural disasters including the 2010 flood and 2020 tornadoes. Now, he said, the landfill is “filling up.” Adding 17 acres to the footprint would extend its life by 10-12 years, he estimates, giving the city more time to accomplish its zero-waste plan.
“That’s an approximate 30-year-long plan that’s just started,” Gentilcore said, adding that there is “a need for a bridge of disposal capacity until Metro can fully convert toward zero-waste goals.”
In a letter to the Associated Builders and Contractors on Aug. 18, Mayor John Cooper reiterated the zero-waste goals and cited “concerns about disproportionate detrimental impacts felt by the Bordeaux neighborhood associated with the operation of Southern Services Landfill and its potential expansion.”
Cooper said that he is “engaging the Greater Nashville Regional Council to facilitate a series of conversations” about the issue. As those conversations play out, Cooper added, Nashville’s construction industry will be asked for “continued patience.”
