A New England-based boutique real estate company that invests in garden-style apartment complexes has paid $50.6 million for a South Davidson County residential property, its initial foray in the local market.

Lyfe Properties Group now owns Audubon Park Apartment Homes, located at 600 Whispering Hills Drive.

The seller was an LLC that paid $25.4 million for the property in November 2017, Metro records show.

Audubon

Opened in 1968, Audubon Park Apartment Homes offers a collective 256 residential units. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of a $197,656 per apartment.

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, Lyfe Properties owns six suburban apartment complexes, according to the company website. It is an affiliate of New York City-based Lone Star Capital Group.

