A modernist commercial building located in The Nations has been offered for sale for $3 million.
Located at 6201 Centennial Blvd., the two-story, 1971-opened building sits on 0.36 acres.
The offering is the equivalent of about $423 per foot based on the building’s 7,100-square-foot size.
Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union most recently operated on office in the building, which now offers no businesses.
The property is being marketed for owner-occupancy, redevelopment and/or investment. It is zoned commercial services, which offers multiple usage options.
An LLC owns the property, with a previous and related entity having paid $589,000 in January 2015, Metro records show.
The owner has enlisted Cameron Bice and Matt Cooper, affiliate brokers with Nashville-based Baker Storey McDonald Properties, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
“6201 Centennial Blvd. offers a rare opportunity for investors/developers or owner-occupiers to purchase a vacant, stand-alone building with flexible zoning in the booming Nations submarket,” Bice emailed the Post.
