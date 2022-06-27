A Cincinnati-based development company has paid $2 million for a Nashville International Airport-area property and is eyeing what will be its first local development.
Neyer Properties will undertake the project, a 150-unit apartment building, at 713 Ermac Drive. The company recently bought the 4.9-acre property, with the seller an LLC seemingly affiliated with Fargo, N.D.-based Theraldson Hospitality Management.
According to a permit filed with Metro, the building will offer 75 one-bedroom units and 75 two-bedroom residences.
Neyer Properties Director of Marketing Amanda Kladakis told the Post the effort is in the very early stages, with additional details forthcoming.
Of note, Neyer Properties also owns 11 properties located on the west side of Ermac Drive, across from the site on which the residential structure will rise. The company has not yet disclosed its plans for that site. However, a recently applied-for permit references more than 200 residential units.
The Neyer Properties’ website notes the company has developed more than 3,500 acres of land with buildings offering a collective approximately $2 billion in value. The developments are located in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and include office, industrial, retail and residential buildings.
Neyer Properties is not affiliated with Al. Neyer LLC, which is also based in Cincinnati and is undertaking multiple real estate deals locally (read here).
