A Berry Hill commercial building has sold to a Christian pop music figure for $931,870, according to a source with information about the deal and who asked to go unnamed.
The new owner of the property, located at 2820 Azalea Place, is an LLC affiliated with singer, songwriter and producer Seth Mosley and his wife Cristina Mosley.
Of note, Seth Mosely captured four of the five awards for which he was nominated at the 2015 GMA Dove Awards. He has written hit songs for King and Country and Francesca Battistelli, among others.
The seller was a trust that paid $879,000 for the property, which includes a 1940-constructed building (pictured), in April 2020. The trust, which includes sound engineer Andy Hong, acquired the property from Cliff Wight, president and owner of Click Effects, after he purchased it in January of that year for $615,000, according to Metro records.
Travis Kelty, founder of Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller.
The buyers’ agents were Matt Cooper and Cameron Bice of Baker Story McDonald Properties.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $450 per square foot based on the building’s size.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds had yet to record the transaction as of publication time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.