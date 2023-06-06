Chicago-based Albion Residential has paid $31 million for Midtown property on which it seeks a mixed-use development, with ground to break on the first tower by year’s end.

The addresses of the five parcels on which will unfold Albion Music Row are 1503-1517 McGavock St. The 1.87-acre property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue.

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.