Chicago-based Albion Residential has paid $31 million for Midtown property on which it seeks a mixed-use development, with ground to break on the first tower by year’s end.
The addresses of the five parcels on which will unfold Albion Music Row are 1503-1517 McGavock St. The 1.87-acre property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville businessman Lee Beaman was the seller. Metro records are unclear as to what Beaman paid collectively for the five parcels.
According to a release, one Albion Music Row tower will offer 458 residential units and stand 29 floors and 340 feet, while the second high-rise will offer 20 stories (about 250 feet) and 392 units.
Both buildings will be activated with ground-level retail and restaurant spaces and offer rooftop swimming pools and fitness centers. As a nod to Music Row, one of the buildings will feature an active recording studio. Albion Music Row is expected to offer about one-half acre of public plaza and green space.
The corner parcel of the just-acquired property offers a building once home to the Beaman Motor Company Administration Building and recognized for a distinctive exterior sign. It will need to be razed for the Albion Music Row.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $380 per square foot based on acreage, a figure that sources said is slightly above market expectation.
Rob Lowe, Stream Realty executive managing director and partner, represented Beaman. Jimmy Pickel, principal and broker with Nashville’s Southeast Venture, represented Albion.
Albion Residential recently saw completion of its $140 million 415-unit Albion in The Gulch tower at 645 Division St.
“We are thrilled to close on this property, advancing our vision for Albion Music Row and bringing to life its more than 850 units and potential as an activated residential hub for Nashville’s next great urban neighborhood,” Andrew Yule, Albion Residential vice president of development, said in the release. “With Albion in the Gulch having its first residents, we believe the market now understands what separates our properties when it comes to luxury, design and amenities. We’re excited to continue to work in Nashville with Albion Music Row.”
The purchase comes as Albion will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee Tuesday to seek approval for the project’s concept plan. A previous meeting slated for March 21 saw the vote deferred.
The property is located within MDHA’s Arts Center Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is designing the buildings, with Nashville-based companies Barge Cauthen & Associates serving as civil engineer and Hodgson Douglas as landscape architect. SDL is the structural engineer and I.C. Thomasson is the MEP engineer.
Albion and its team will pursue a LEED Silver designation.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.