Chicago-based Molly’s Cupcakes is prepared to established a major presence in Nashville.
The parent company of the small retail chain (Molly's Cupcakes IP Holding Company LLC) has landed a permit for the rehabbing of interior space of a building located at 1619 Elm Hill Pike. That facility will serve as the baking headquarters that will service three local Molly’s Cupcakes locations: at Opry Mills, and two as-yet-announced locations. Opening dates have not been announced.
The permit is valued at $240,000, with TNG Contractors to oversee the work, with Studio-Silver the architect.
In addition to Chicago, Molly’s Cupcakes operates in Cincinnati, Iowa City and New York, according to the company website.
Molly’s began operations in 2008. Of note, company owner John Nicolaides named the café in honor of his elementary school teacher, Chicago Talks reports (read here).
In addition to cupcakes, Molly’s offers ice cream, cookies and pies, among other sweet treats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.