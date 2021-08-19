Molly's art
Courtesy of Molly's Cupcakes

Chicago-based Molly’s Cupcakes is prepared to established a major presence in Nashville.

The parent company of the small retail chain (Molly's Cupcakes IP Holding Company LLC) has landed a permit  for the rehabbing of interior space of a building located at 1619 Elm Hill Pike. That facility will serve as the baking headquarters that will service three local Molly’s Cupcakes locations: at Opry Mills, and two as-yet-announced locations. Opening dates have not been announced.

The permit is valued at $240,000, with TNG Contractors to oversee the work, with Studio-Silver the architect.

In addition to Chicago, Molly’s Cupcakes operates in Cincinnati, Iowa City and New York, according to the company website.

Molly’s began operations in 2008. Of note, company owner John Nicolaides named the café in honor of his elementary school teacher, Chicago Talks reports (read here).   

In addition to cupcakes, Molly’s offers ice cream, cookies and pies, among other sweet treats.

My position with Nashville Post has evolved since 2000 when I began work with the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister pub in 2008 (when I began some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have worked mainly with the Post since late 2011.

