A mixed-use tower is being eyed for the Midtown site long home to a U.S. Bank branch and next to SkyHouse Nashville.
According to a document submitted to Metro, the high-rise will stand 20 floors and include 396 apartments and 5,900 square feet of retail, with structured parking positioned primarily above grade. The address is 1711 Broadway.
Chicago-based LG Development Group will undertake the project and will need to acquire the 1.28-acre site from an entity affiliated with U.S. Bank. That entity paid $350,000 for the property in 2003, Metro records show.
LG will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, May 12, to request a site plan approval.
LG has enlisted the Chicago office of Philadelphia-based Norr Design Inc. for architectural work and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn & Associates for land planning and engineering work.
Of note, images included in a document submitted to Metro show a U.S. Bank branch facing Broadway. The site is distinctive in that it can be easily accessed via both Broadway and Division Street.
At 245 feet, the future tower would be one of Midtown’s 15 tallest if standing today. The building will offer 272 one-bedroom units, 119 two-bedroom residences and five three-bedroom units, the document notes.
Previously, LG Development sought to redevelop a Gulch site, with an address of 909 Division St., with a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components (read more here). LG in March sold that site for $36 million this past December after having paid $25 million for it in December 2019.
LG officials could not be reached for comment.
