A Charlotte Park property that sold for about $5.12 million in February 2022 is now being eyed for a six-story mixed-use building.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the building will be located at 115 Duluth Ave., a three-acre property with a structure home to audio visual equipment supplier Brantley Sound Associates and located across the street from Tee Line Nashville (read here), a bar owned by former NFL quarterback Marc Bulger.
The owner of the property is Nashville-based boutique company Abiete Real Estate, which is led by founding partners Amalia Pyne Sykes and Rawleigh Warner Pyne. (Read about the purchase of the property here.)
According to the document, Abiete is seeking a building with 300 residential units (studio, one- and two-bedroom), 2,500 square feet of restaurant/retail space and a structured garage with 363 parking spaces. If the building stood today, it would be the only mixed-use structure of its type in Charlotte Park and the neighborhood's tallest structure. Breeze Block, which will be mixed use, is under construction nearby (read here).
Franklin-based Consortium is the architect, with Catalyst Design Group of Nashville handling engineering and land-planning duties.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on March 9 to request the West Nashville property be rezoned to specific plan from industrial.
Abiete Real Estate offers a portfolio consisting of approximately 3,400 multi-family units in garden-style apartment buildings in Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, according to the company website. The company owns a Charlotte Park property at 6201 Robertson Ave., with 115 Duluth seemingly to be Abiete's first project of this type.
The Charlotte Park property (some folks specifically call it Croleywood) eyed for redevelopment sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.