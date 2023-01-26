A Charlotte Park property that sold for about $5.12 million in February 2022 is now being eyed for a six-story mixed-use building.

According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the building will be located at 115 Duluth Ave., a three-acre property with a structure home to audio visual equipment supplier Brantley Sound Associates and located across the street from Tee Line Nashville (read here), a bar owned by former NFL quarterback Marc Bulger.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.