Two Midtown office buildings sandwiched by Centennial Park and West End Avenue have been offered for sale for a collective $5.6 million.
The buildings, which were both renovated in 2022, offer addresses of 115 and 117 28th Ave. N.
A general partnership owns the two properties, having paid a collective $1,365,000 for them in two transactions in late 2021, Metro records note. The partnership includes McKellar Law Group founding member Andie McKellar, who operates her law firm with co-partner Pooja Bery on the third floor of the 117 28th Ave. N. building.
A former partner in Bass, Berry & Sims’ litigation group, McKellar declined comment.
Marketing materials note a Mexican restaurant is slated to eventually operate from the main level of the 117 28th Ave. N. building. The restaurant will be owned by Alfonso Perez, who could not be reached for comment regarding details about that business. Perez owns Acapulco Burrito in Antioch. The restaurant was originally expected to open by February 2022.
A Charlotte-based entity rents the entirety of the 115 28th Ave. N. building for short-term rentals, according to the marketing materials.
From 2013 to 2014, the building at 117 28th Ave. N. housed German restaurant Viener Fest. Nobaked Cookie Dough operated from the structure in the late teens.
The marketing materials note the West End corridor buildings were given new plumbing, electrical, HVAC systems and roofs during the 2022 updates.
For context, Lannie Neal, a local interior decorator and artist, and wife Louise Neal paid $25,000 for the 115 28th Ave. N. property in 1972.
The owners have enlisted Tom Lochbihler to handle the marketing and sale of the two properties.
