A Centennial Park-area building once used as space for addiction treatment services company Cumberland Heights has sold for $2 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is Adam Klenk, a Nashville-based commercial real estate investor and managing director of the local office of Charlotte-based Capstone Companies. With an address of 217 24th Ave. N., the property is located two blocks north of the Vanderbilt University campus.

