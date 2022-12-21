A Centennial Park-area building once used as space for addiction treatment services company Cumberland Heights has sold for $2 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is Adam Klenk, a Nashville-based commercial real estate investor and managing director of the local office of Charlotte-based Capstone Companies. With an address of 217 24th Ave. N., the property is located two blocks north of the Vanderbilt University campus.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Memphis-based real estate investor and developer Robert Rogers. Of note, Rogers owns a nearby property home to Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and that Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company is seeking to acquire and redevelop with a mixed-use building. (Read more here.)
Rogers paid $452,500 for the just-sold property in 1996, Metro records show.
According to a separate Register of Deeds document, Klenk has landed a $1,726,000 loan from Evansville, Indiana-based Liberty Credit Union.
Opened in 1990 and now offering eight apartment units, the two-story building located on the site offers a gray stucco skin and exterior design features that were common in the 1980s and 1990s. Fully leased, according to a source, the building seemingly is undergoing an exterior update.
To the immediate south of the property are two empty parcels (used as surface parking) owned by John Haskell Tidman Jr., who made headlines in January when he sold the since-razed buildings previously home to Emmas (2410 West End Ave.) and Rotiers (2413 Elliston Place). Brentwood-based GBT Realty is underway with a mixed-use tower at the site (read here).
To the south of Tidman’s property are two buildings (at 207 and 209 24th Ave. N.) once owned by deceased country music singer Loretta Lynn (who died in October). Rogers owns those properties, adjacent to which is the Rogers site with the building housing Martin’s, which seemingly operates on a long-term lease.
Rogers also owns a surface parking lot property (see here), adjacent to the Martin’s site, at 206 Reidhurst Ave., Metro records note.
If the Lincoln Property tower materializes, it will sit on a footprint that includes the Martin’s building, 206 Reidhurst and the two ex-Lynn properties.
The Cumberland Heights Foundation Inc. acquired the just-purchased property for $160,115 in 1995, Metro records show.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
