John Calipari — the University of Kentucky basketball coach who ranks among the most high-profile personalities in all of sports — has purchased a home in Nashville.
Calipari and wife Ellen Calipari paid $2.8 million for the 0.38-acre residential property, with an address of 1901 Sweetbriar Ave. in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was an LLC that paid $636,000 for the property in March 2021. A Metro Assessor of Property Office photo from 2021 and a recent Google Streetview image suggest the home was given a major upgrade following that purchase.
The Caliparis have a daughter, Erin, who serves as an assistant professor and principal investigator (pharmacology and addiction research) at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Of note, the Caliparis lived in Memphis from 2000-09 when John coached at the University of Memphis.
John Calipari is believed to be the only coach in college basketball history to have collectively won a national title (with UK), taken three programs (Kentucky, Massachusetts and Memphis) to the NCAA Tournament Final Four, had five players (UK) selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and rank in the top 10 in all-time wins.
Calipari, who briefly coached professionally in the NBA, is the highest-paid coach in the NCAA, earning about $8 million annually and is a frequent interviewee with national media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.