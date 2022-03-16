New Orleans-based HRI Properties has landed Australian-inspired café chain Bluestone Lane to anchor the ground level of its Hilton Tempo now under construction in downtown.
A release notes HRI also has landed an $85.2 million loan related to the project, with a spring 2024 completion eyed.
The mixed-use 16-floor tower will rise on a surface parking lot owned by Christ Church Cathedral (the site is fenced and preliminary work is underway). The structure will offer the Hilton hotel (two hotels previously had been considered) and retail space with an address of 127 Rosa Parks Blvd., at that road's intersection with Commerce Street.
The tower will be positioned adjacent to the back of the 810 Broadway building that is home to Morgan & Morgan law firm and that Magnolia Investments Partners recently bought for $16.5 million (read here).
Australia-born Nicholas Stone — a former Australian Football League player — founded Bluestone Lane in 2013, with the high-end chain now offering 54 locations, according to its website. Of note, Bluestone uses digital transactions only, with computer and app-based payments comprising more than 90 percent of its business, restaurantbusinessonline.com reported in April 2021.
The city located within the closest proximity to Nashville and with a Bluestone is Tysons, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.). Almost all 54 Bluestone Lane cafes are located in high-profile districts of Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
The release notes the construction loan was arranged by META Real Estate Partners of Atlanta, which was assisted by Nashville-based Bank of America private banker Heather Barbour.
“This is a great start to a new relationship with HRI as we move out of the pandemic and back into a strong hospitality market,” Rob Kincheloe, META senior investment manager, said in the release.
Michael Coolidge, HRI chief investment and development officer, told the Post in November the building will offer 306 hotel rooms. Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
Coolidge said HRI had been prepared to break ground in 2020 but postponed due to coronavirus considerations. HRI’s land lease with Christ Church Cathedral took effect last fall.
Other entities participating in the project include Ragan-Smith (civil engineer), Structural Design Group (structural engineer) and I.C. Thomasson Associates (plumbing, electrical and mechanical engineer), each based locally. New York-based Wimberly Interiors (interior design) is also involved.
Of note, HRI Properties undertook the adaptive reuse of the building home to what is now the Holston House Nashville boutique hotel, which sits one block from the site of the planned tower. In late 2018, Christ Church Cathedral approved an agreement to lease the parking lot to the company for 99 years. The property was last home to the Hathcock Building, a brick-and-stone traditional building the church had razed in 2004.
