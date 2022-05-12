Work is set to begin within weeks on an adaptive reuse project to unfold next to East Nashville’s Highland Yards and near Southern Grist Brewing Co.
The effort will involve an update to a 14,000-square-foot building located at 745 Douglas Ave.
Henry Menge and Chris Seay, with The Fifth Generation Property Company (stylized as "FifthGen"), will team with Elliott Kyle, a local real estate investor and developer, to co-develop the site. The property is located in the city's Highland Heights neighborhood near Cleveland Park.
Via an LLC, the team paid $4.7 million for the 2.7-acre property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Kyle told the Post the building will be updated to offer a “heavy food-and-beverage-centric” usage.
The team has enlisted Nashville-based Centric Architecture (with Gina Emmanuel overseeing) to handle design. A general contractor has not been finalized.
“We love the property’s position on Douglas, the adjacency of Highland Yards and the proximity to Ellington Parkway,” Kyle said. “Douglas is an important east-west connector on the east side, with Main Street and Dickerson Road both nearby.”
Kyle said the site offers lot of opportunities for outdoor patios to supplement the restaurants and sufficient surface parking.
“Our goal is delivering what we hope is East Nashville’s next strong adaptive re-use project,” he said.
Continental Materials Handling operates from the building and is preparing to vacate. The company could not be reached for comment regarding a possible future home.
Vintage South undertook the Highland Yards redevelopment, which involved adaptive reusing what once was the Vaughn Manufacturing facility. Highland Yards offers a main building (a former factory that dates to the 1920s and offers a segment with a bow truss design) and a smaller accompanying structure.
Southern Grist is located at 754 Douglas Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.