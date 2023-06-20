A Nashville International Airport-area office building accommodating a company affiliated with global engine maker Cummins has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Sitting on 9.45 acres at 2931 Elm Hill Pike, 200 Metropolitan Airport Center Building III offers 87,130 square feet and is leased to Cummins Business Services.
An LLC affiliated with Newport Beach, Calif.-based real estate investment trust Brix REIT owns the property, having paid $15.5 million for it in April 2018, Metro records show. The REIT is affiliated with Modiv, which owns similar commercial properties nationwide, according to its website.
Cummins Business Services provides IT services and consulting to clients in the agriculture, construction, locomotive, automotive, marine, mining, power generation, and oil and gas industries. The company is affiliated with Columbus, Ind.-based Cummins Inc., a 1919-founded multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and distributes systems related to engine fuel, air handling, filtration, emission control and electrical power generation.
According to its website, Cummins sells in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of more than 600 company-owned and independent distributors and approximately 7,200 dealers. Cummins reported a net income of $2.15 billion on sales of $28 billion in 2022.
The listing comes as shares of Cummins Inc.’s Nashville-based spinoff Atmus Filtration Technologies — which makes filters for commercial vehicles and equipment operating in the agriculture, construction, mining and power-generation sectors — began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in late May (read here).
The sale of more than 14 million shares helped Atmus (formerly Cummins Filtration) raise $275 million, MarketWatch reported, with the company valued at $1.6 billion upon listing.