A Nashville International Airport-area office building accommodating a company affiliated with global engine maker Cummins has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

Sitting on 9.45 acres at 2931 Elm Hill Pike, 200 Metropolitan Airport Center Building III offers 87,130 square feet and is leased to Cummins Business Services.

