The West Nashville building accommodating Elder’s Bookstore — one of Nashville’s most long-standing retail operations — has been offered for sale for $3.25 million, with the future status of the business unclear.
The nondescript 5,200-square-foot building sits on 0.28 acres with an address of 101 White Bridge Pike. It was constructed in 1964 and was previously home to mattress retailer Sleep Outfitters.
Randy Elder and Anita Elder own the property, having paid $1.3 million for it in 2014, Metro records show. The Elders moved their rare, collectible and used books shop to the building that year after the family business had operated for the previous 46 years on Elliston Place.
Operational since 1930 and specializing in books about history, Elder’s Bookstore bills itself as the state’s oldest such business. It also ranks among Nashville’s longest-running family-owned businesses, retail or otherwise.
Randy Elder deferred questions to Bill Acree, owner of Nashville-based Acree Development. Acree, who is handling the marketing and sale of the property, could not be reached for comment regarding if the bookstore will remain once the property sells.
According to the company website, the late Charles Elder founded the business in 1930, operating it from a downtown building located where the L&C Tower now rises. Elder later moved the book shop to West End Avenue in 1940, before relocating it to 2115 Elliston Place in 1968.
Of note, the late George Morris previously owned the White Bridge Road building, having paid $40,000 for it in 1973, according to Metro records. Morris, who died at age 100 in 2015, once served as chief financial officer for then-Chattanooga-based Olan Mills Inc. Long-time Nashvillians will remember the since-sold company for its church director photography services.
