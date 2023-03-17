A Buchanan Arts District commercial building located near Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria has sold for $900,000 — more than nine times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 8.5 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.36-acre property is an LLC that includes Angelo Nigel Snipes. According to online sources, Snipes seemingly works as a locally based marketing official for Graduate Hotels.
The seller was an LLC led by local real estate investor David Crabtree, who serves as executive vice president at Green Hills-based Brookside Properties and has drawn headlines in the past for his deals on Buchanan Street. The LLC paid $97,629 for the property in August 2014, Metro records show.
With an address of 1003 Buchanan St., the building located on the site seemingly accommodates Wells Shine Service, Moguls Barber and Lounge, and Maple Built (previously known as Salemtown Board Company).
The LLC that bought the North Nashville property has landed a loan, valued at about $693,000, from Bowling Green-based First Southern National Bank, a separate document notes.
The deal follows a January 2022 transaction that saw OnTheBuc LLC — an entity seemingly affiliated with Crabtree — pay $2.67 million for a 0.46-acre property at 904 Buchanan St. (Read more here.)
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria is located at 911 Buchanan St. and offers a take-out only location at 1006 Buchanan St.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
