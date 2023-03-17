A Buchanan Arts District commercial building located near Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria has sold for $900,000 — more than nine times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 8.5 years ago.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.36-acre property is an LLC that includes Angelo Nigel Snipes. According to online sources, Snipes seemingly works as a locally based marketing official for Graduate Hotels.

1003

1003 Buchanan St. as seen in 2018

