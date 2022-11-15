A North Nashville commercial building and the two businesses it accommodates — and located at a major intersection near the heart of the Buchanan Arts District — have been offered for sale for $2.8 million.
An LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property, having paid $950,000 for it in January 2018, Metro records show, almost three times the asking price. However, the offering includes the two businesses — perhaps explaining the asking price.
Acting as two separate buildings and fronting the intersection of Buchanan and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, the 1962-opened structure offers a collective approximately 4,847 square feet. As such, the listing is the equivalent of about $578 per square foot based on building size.
The LLC has enlisted Maria Chrzan, principal of Nashville-based Map Group Commercial Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The offering follows a six-parcel property with a main address of 1001 Buchanan St. having sold earlier this month for about $1.75 million (read here). The new owners are Bert Mathews, president of Nashville-based commercial real estate company The Mathews Co., local real investor Kelly Bonadies and local architect Gina Emmanuel.
The Buchanan Arts District is generally considered as spanning Buchanan Street from Ninth Avenue on the east to D.B. Todd Boulevard on the west. Anchor businesses include Centric Architecture, Jackson Builders, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria and Willie B’s, among others.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.