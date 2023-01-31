A Massachusetts real estate company that has sold multiple area properties the past few years has now paid $2.7 million for an industrial site located in Madison near Yazoo Brewing Company and the Cumberland River.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners now owns the four-acre property, with an address of 41 Fant Industrial Drive.
The seller was Milan, Tennessee-based Tegrah Resources, which paid $425,000 in 2018 for the raw land, Metro records show.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The purchase follows Albany Road’s having sold MetroCenter office complex The Forum in August 2022 for $32.25 million (read here).
Since 2018, Albany Road has sold four Nashville properties with a collective sales value of approximately $150.1 million. Specifically, the company in November 2019 sold five-building Haywood Oaks Business Park Commercial to locally based real estate company Elmington Capital Group for $46 million.
Albany Road in May 2018 sold the ServiceSource Tower (the former SunTrust Bank Building) at the downtown intersection of Fourth Avenue and Church Street for $43.85 million.
Yazoo Brewing, located at 900 Riverbluff Drive and one of only two of Nashville remaining pioneers of the post-1980 craft beer scene (joining Blackstone Brewing) — moved to Madison in 2019 (read here).