A cardboard box manufacturing startup has negotiated terms with the state to launch operations in Lebanon that will support 48 jobs.
Nashville Box was formed in July and is led by CEO Scott Lawrence, who previously was a manager at another packaging company in Lebanon, Morrison Industries.
The company’s principal address is 6960 Eastgate Blvd., a 107,500 square-foot manufacturing facility near an Amazon distribution center, Dell and Ceva Logistics. A Loopnet listing said the property suffered damage during the March 2020 tornado but has since undergone significant renovations and improvements.
In a press release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, state officials announced Nashville Box has committed to investing $3.3 million to establish operations in Wilson County, which will help build out the company’s first-ever manufacturing facility.
“The Nashville Box team is thrilled to put roots down in the Nashville area in Lebanon,” Lawrence said in the release. “Like most B2B manufacturing companies we thrive on the health of our given business environment. The healthy, fast-growing business climate that Governor Lee and Commissioner Rolfe are creating in Tennessee is a driver for Nashville Box to immediately thrive. This provides a secure and exciting start for our 48-plus team members and their families.”
The state did not release details about tax incentives or grants offered to Box Nashville in negotiations. On the TNECD website, the state markets a Job Tax Credit of up to $4,500 per job for companies that create at least 25 new full-time positions within a 36-month period and an Enhanced Job Tax Credit that offers $4,500 per job annually for three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.