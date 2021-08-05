An investor group led by Nashville-based Tyler Cauble has acquired for $3 million the Dickerson Pike property home to The Congress Inn.
Cauble, founder of The Cauble Group and Hamilton Development, will team with Red Rover Hospitality to reinvent the buildings as a boutique hotel called Salt Ranch. A summer 2022 opening is slated following a full update for which a price is not being disclosed.
According to a release, the service business will be billed as East Nashville's only mid-luxury boutique hotel.
Located at 2914 Dickerson Pike, The Congress Inn’s buildings offered 52 rooms, with the site having once featured a swimming pool and a restaurant. The Congress Inn recently closed.
The main building — which housed Maple Manor and Restaurant and is wrapped by the modernist buildings that offered the motel rooms — is believed to have housed injured and dying soldiers during the Civil War.
Maple Manor and Restaurant reached its peak popularity in the 1950s and 1960s (as seen above), as classic-era country music stars patronized the business, the release notes.
Once updated, the future Salt Ranch will offer an “historic and intimate feel.” The release notes Nashville-based Pfeffer Torode Architecture is handling design, with the furnishings and ambiance to evoke a “pleasant country charm.” The rooms will feature Frette linens, clawfoot bathtubs and various bespoke and high-end vintage furniture pieces.
The restaurant and bar will relaunch after almost 40 years of inactivity. The bar will offer cocktails similar to what Red Rover Hospitality will offer at future East Nashville bar Bay 6 at The Wash, while The Stage at Congress Inn will host live music.
“Our team has been investing heavily in East and North Nashville," Cauble said in the release. "We feel it's our duty to ensure that this community remains intact while continuing to develop and re-imagine longstanding properties. Salt Ranch will create yet another draw for the eclectic neighborhood, and we're proud to be a part of it."
Jordan Fife, Red Rover Hospitality Company managing partner and founder, said all elements of the property will be designed “to promote interactions between hotel staff and guests to emphasize the feeling that, ‘right here, you are home.’"
Cauble and Fife acquired the property from an LLC that paid $900,000 for it in 2007.
