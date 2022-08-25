Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 10.35.04 AM.png

A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million.

Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres.

