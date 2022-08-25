A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million.
Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres.
According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner is Aaron Stokes, who owns Shop Fix Academy (which offers training services related to automotive repairs).
The seller was billionaire businessman Jon Yarbrough, a Franklin resident who founded VGT in 1991 and is known for his passion for foosball.
VGT garnered headlines in 2014 when it sold for $1.28 billion (read here) to Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.
Now led by Jay Sevigny, VGT focuses on developing casino video games, with its machines commonly found at Native American casinos.
Stream brokers Rob Lowe (executive managing director and partner) and Adam Rumsey (vice president) represented Yarbrough in the transaction, the source said.
Todd Prevost, a broker with Avison Young, represented Stokes.
