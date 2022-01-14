A modernist commercial building that serves as a photography studio, videography facility and events space has sold with an adjacent parcel for $2.1 million.
The new owner of the 4,120-square foot structure, located at 2517 White Ave., is Farmuse LLC, which is affiliated with locally based video, photography and broadcast company Farmuse. A source said the buyer will occupy and use the building as a photography studio and personal office.
The sellers were AH Properties LLC (the 2517 parcel) and Bob Lewis Blue House LLC (which sold the empty lot at 2515 White Ave.). AH Properties is affiliated with local photographer Ashley Hylbert, who bought the 2517 site in 2014 for $224,000, according to Metro records. She later had the commercial building constructed for her White Avenue Studio. Hylbert is also co-affiliated with Bob Lewis Blue House LLC, which paid $450,000 for the 2515 lot in 2018, Metro records show.
The source said the Hylbert had the empty lot converted into a fenced green space for outdoor weddings and music events (such as those associated with, for example, the Americana Music Festival and Conference). She has not announced relocation plans for her White Avenue Studio.
Travis Kelty, founder of Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer. Brian Casey, a vice president with Colliers International Nashville, represented the seller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.