A Berry Hill commercial building home to the Christian music label business of Rascal Flats member Jay DeMarcus has been offered for sale for about $1.18 million.
Located at 2814 Dogwood Place, the 1,700-square-foot building was constructed in 1945 and sits on 0.34 acres, according to marketing materials.
The offering is the equivalent of about $692 per foot based on the building’s size. Various recent properties in the general area have commanded more than $600 per foot upon selling.
Local attorney Susan Limor owns the property and once operated her practice from the building. She paid $170,000 for the property in 2001, with the asking price about seven times that figure.
DeMarcus operates Red Street Records from the building. The label is home to, among other artists, American contemporary Christian vocal quartet Avalon.
Limor has enlisted Tee Patterson and Stephen Prather, co-senior vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
“It’s a great corner lot and one of the larger corner lots in Berry Hill,” Prather told the Post. “And we think there’s a lot of upside with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.