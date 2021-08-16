A Berry Hill industrial building located across the street from the offices of the Metro Board of Education has sold for $2 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is an entity about which the Post could not determine details. With an address of 2538 Bransford Ave. the 0.6-acre property offers a one-story building that opened in 1973 and covers 11,840 square feet.
The seller was is a partnership that seemingly dates to 1973.
Charles Hawkins Co. brokers Tee Patterson, Jake Morris and Clancy Hoban represented the seller in the transaction.
Wholesale food distributor Gold Kist seemingly operates from the building, which sits just a few blocks south of where Nashville SC is building its new stadium near The Fairgrounds Nashville.
The Post reported previously the property had been offered for sale for $2.2 million.
The sale is the equivalent of about $170 per foot based on the structure’s size.
Nearby, the property long home to Mrs. Grissom’s is for sale (read here).
