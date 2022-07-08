A Berry Hill commercial building has sold for $1,235,000, with one of the new owners an executive with experience at global conversational automation technology company Uniphore and San Jose-based tech conglomerate corporation Cisco.
The address of the 0.22-acre property is 2829 Dogwood Place.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owners are wife and husband Marie-Jo Bouffard and Sylvain Tremblay. The latter is a former Canada resident whose LinkedIn page notes he serves as an executive vice president in Nashville for Uniphore, which is based in India.
Tremblay, who also worked previously at Nortel, and Bouffard own JYF Designs, an interior design services company that operates in a building located across the street at 2826 Dogwood Place. The couple acquired that property in October 2021 for $1,541,000, Metro records show.
The sellers of 2829 Dogwood, via an LLC, were Lee Maxcy and John Kerr. Maxcy founded Prime Source Entertainment Group, which provides booking and hiring services related to weddings, live music, live comedy and college bands. Prime Source seemingly once operated from the now-empty building and now operates as a home-based business in Belle Meade.
Metro records note Prime Source Entertainment Group acquired the property in 1991 for $85,000.
The deal follows the $2.17 million sale of a Berry Hill commercial property located at 2817 Bransford Ave. (Read more here.)
Brokers Mike Baggett and Tony Vaughn of the local Colliers International office seemingly represented the sellers. The Post could not determine if the buyers had representation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In