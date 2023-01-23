A Berry Hill building has sold for $1.55 million — with the new owner having previously operated the since-closed Green Hills spa and boutique Tiba Nu.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the property, located at 609 W. Iris Drive, was Iris House GP, led by Ashley Crim Boyd (details about whom the Post was unable to determine).
The GP paid $484,000 for the property, which had been previously listed for $1,725,000, in January 2017, according to Metro records. Marketing materials do not note if the office building has undergone updates since then.
Nuhad Khoury Hunter, the buyer, maintains a social media website presence for Tiba Nu. She could not be reached for comment regarding the possibility of her re-opening the spa in Berry Hill, and it is unclear when the business ceased operations in Green Hills.
The estate of Hunter’s late husband, James Ronald Hunter, in July 2022 sold for $5 million a Green Hills commercial building on Crestmoor Road (read here).
The sale of the Berry Hill property is the equivalent of $871 per square foot based on the 1941-opened building’s 1,778 square feet.
Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, co-senior vice presidents of Nashville-based Chas. Hawkins Co., seemingly represented Crim and the partnership in the sale of the property.
Nearby, a similar property at 606 W. Iris Drive is listed for $1.5 million.