A Berry Hill building has sold for $1.55 million — with the new owner having previously operated the since-closed Green Hills spa and boutique Tiba Nu.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the property, located at 609 W. Iris Drive, was Iris House GP, led by Ashley Crim Boyd (details about whom the Post was unable to determine).

609

609 W. Iris Drive

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.