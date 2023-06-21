A Berry Hill office building located near the satellite city’s Goodwill outlet store has sold for $1.2 million to the owner of a local boutique home construction company.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Hugh Nelson II now owns the building, which sits on 0.22 acres at 605 Berry Road and seemingly was constructed originally as a residence. Nelson is the owner of Kingdom Builders, which specializes in the construction of large, luxury single-family residences. Billed as a faith-based company, Kingdom Builders seemingly has a 12South office.