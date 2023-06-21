A Berry Hill office building located near the satellite city’s Goodwill outlet store has sold for $1.2 million to the owner of a local boutique home construction company.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Hugh Nelson II now owns the building, which sits on 0.22 acres at 605 Berry Road and seemingly was constructed originally as a residence. Nelson is the owner of Kingdom Builders, which specializes in the construction of large, luxury single-family residences. Billed as a faith-based company, Kingdom Builders seemingly has a 12South office.
The seller was John Olert, who operated mechanical engineering company Olert Engineering from the structure.
As the Post reported in April, the property was listed for sale for $1,289,900 —six times the $200,000 Olert paid in 2016, Metro records show. It is unclear if Olert updated the building since then.
The two-story building was constructed in 1962 and offers 2,856 square feet, according to marketing materials. The transaction is the equivalent of $420 per foot, based on the structure’s size.
The sale follows a nearby property, with an address of 2603 Fessey Park Road, having been offered early this year for sale $5.35 million in February. That listing is the equivalent of about $437 per foot based on the size of the 1974-constructed building on the site (read more here).
Similarly, a building located at 2711 Greystone Road and that was offered for sale for October 2021 for $1.1 million, has yet to sell (read here), according to Metro records.
Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson with Nashville’s Charles Hawkins Company seemingly represented Olert. The Post was unable to determine if Nelson had broker representation.