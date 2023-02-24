A Berry Hill industrial property located near Interstate 65 has been listed for sale for $5.35 million — more than six times the price for which it previously sold eight years ago.

With an address of 2603 Fessey Park Road and sited near a Goodwill outlet store, the 1.32-acre property offers a one-story modernist building home to, in part, Material Handling Services.

2603 Fessey Park Road

