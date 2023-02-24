A Berry Hill industrial property located near Interstate 65 has been listed for sale for $5.35 million — more than six times the price for which it previously sold eight years ago.
With an address of 2603 Fessey Park Road and sited near a Goodwill outlet store, the 1.32-acre property offers a one-story modernist building home to, in part, Material Handling Services.
An LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property, having paid $811,000 for it in 2015, Metro records show.
Opened in 1974, the building offers 12,251 square feet and three drive-in doors.
The listing is the equivalent of about $437 per foot based on the building’s size. For comparison, a newish 3,500-square-foot commercial building, also located in Berry Hill, was offered for sale for $2,595,000 in October (read here). That price is the equivalent of about $741 per square foot based on the building’s size.
Also nearby, at 772 Greystone Road, a commercial property placed on the market in October 2021 remains for sale (read here).
Near the Fessey Park Road property and on a site developed by Atlanta-based Brand Properties sits apartment complex 8th and Berry (read here).
The ownership group has enlisted Ben Mosely (managing director, industrial services) and Christopher Gaw (vice president) of the local office of Chicago-based JLL to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Marketing materials highlight the property’s proximity to Geodis Park and manageable access to I-65 and I-440.