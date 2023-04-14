A Berry Hill office building located near the satellite city’s Goodwill outlet store has been listed for sale for $1,289,900 — more than six times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands seven years ago.
Located at 605 Berry Road, the building sits on 0.22 acres and seemingly was constructed originally as a residence. It accommodates local mechanical engineering company Olert Engineering, owned by John Olert.
Relatedly, Olert owns the property, having paid $200,000 for it in 2016, Metro records show. It is unclear if he has updated the building since then.
The two-story building was constructed in 1962 and offers 2,856 square feet, according to marketing materials. The listing is the equivalent of $452 per foot, based on the structure’s size.
The listing comes as a nearby property, with an address of 2603 Fessey Park Road, was offered for sale $5.35 million in February. That listing is the equivalent of about $437 per foot based on the size of the 1974-constructed building on the site. (Read more here.)
Similarly, a building located at 2711 Greystone Road and that was offered for sale for October 2021 for $1.1 million, has yet to sell (read here), according to Metro records.
Olert has enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson with Nashville’s Charles Hawkins Company to handle the marketing and sale of the property. The property is being marketed as a real estate investment opportunity or for owner usage.