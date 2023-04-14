A Berry Hill office building located near the satellite city’s Goodwill outlet store has been listed for sale for $1,289,900 — more than six times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands seven years ago.

Located at 605 Berry Road, the building sits on 0.22 acres and seemingly was constructed originally as a residence. It accommodates local mechanical engineering company Olert Engineering, owned by John Olert.

605

605 Berry Road

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.