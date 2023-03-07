Belmont University officials are considering undertaking a third high-rise residential building for the campus.

If the effort materializes, the building would rise on a site located to the immediate west of Belmont’s Caldwell Hall, an 11-story residential building that opened in fall 2022 with a price tag of $98 million (read here). Nearby is Tall Hall, a similar structure.

