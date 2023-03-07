Belmont University officials are considering undertaking a third high-rise residential building for the campus.
If the effort materializes, the building would rise on a site located to the immediate west of Belmont’s Caldwell Hall, an 11-story residential building that opened in fall 2022 with a price tag of $98 million (read here). Nearby is Tall Hall, a similar structure.
Belmont has filed for a stormwater grading and excavation permit as part of the process. The main address is 1407 Caldwell Ave. (which is raw land), with the university also owning four other properties of the seven seemingly needed for the tower, referred to as Caldwell Hall 2 on the Metro document. The Metro Development and Housing Agency and a group of individuals own the other two properties.
Belmont officials declined to offer specifics, including a price tag, height, the amount of land needed for a project and an architect. However, Nashville-based ESa likely would serve as the designer, as it did for Tall Hall and Caldwell Hall.
The seven properties seemingly needed to accommodate a future Caldwell Hall 2 offer six free-standing homes and a collective 1.55 acres.
The university emailed the Post the following statement:
“Belmont is exploring the possibility of building a new residence hall on Caldwell Avenue. To do so, it is necessary to apply for an excavation permit well in advance of when such a permit might be needed due to the necessity of following a strict construction timeline that would allow for any new residence facility to open with the start of a new academic year.”
The aforementioned Caldwell Hall is a 268,000-square-foot structure that offers more than 600 beds and a main address of 1303 Caldwell Ave. It sits on a 3.7-acre site on the south side of Caldwell and takes design cues from Tall Hall.
Belmont broke ground in January 2017 on Tall Hall, which stands 11 stories and about 140 feet at its tallest point. That project carried a roughly $80 million price tag.
The effort comes as Belmont continues work on its 3-D Building (read here) and the structure to house the university’s future Frist College of Medicine (read here).