A garden-style apartment complex located in Bellevue and near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Highway 17 has sold for $85.8 million
Opened in 1971 and offering 376 units, the recently renovated Vue at Warner Park offers an address of 111 Old Hickory Blvd.
An LLC seemingly affiliated with Irvine, California-based Trinity Property Consultants is the new owner, with the deal the equivalent of $228,191 per unit. That figure is fairly consistent with the marks of previous deals involving similar properties.
The seller was Iroquois Partners LLC, which paid $50 million for the property in mid-2018, Metro records show.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
